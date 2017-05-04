Attorney general aims to boost re-entry services in jails

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Attorney General Mark Herring is meeting with law enforcement officials, mental health advocates and others to discuss ways to improve re-entry services for people preparing to leave local and regional jails.The attorney general’s office is hosting five training sessions on re-entry programs this month for local law enforcement agencies, service providers and others stakeholders. The attorney general’s office says the sessions are designed to help localities implement more effective services that help offenders succeed when they go back into the community.The first conference will be held today at the John Tyler Community College campus in Chester. Other training sessions will be held this month in Virginia Beach, Woodbridge, Lynchburg and Abingdon.Herring says re-entry programs are a “win-win investment” that makes communities safer and saves taxpayer dollars.