As Senate vote nears on tax plan, Warner urges GOP colleagues to slow down

December 1st, 2017 | Written by:

U.S. Senator Mark Warner spent yesterday asking his Republican colleagues to slow down on their GOP tax reform plan, which still needs to be reconciled with the House version now that it has passed today. More from WFIR’s Ian Price:

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test