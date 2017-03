Outgoing Roanoke City Manager Chris Morrill says Roanoke has a much better sense of collective self-confidence than it did when he arrived here seven years ago. But there is one project in particular he wishes he could have seen to completion. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

Morrill spoke with us live yesterday on WFIR.

