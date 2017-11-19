Armed robbery in Botetourt County

From Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office : The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office reports an armed robbery on Saturday at 6:21 pm at the Wuppertal Vape Tobacco Store, located at 1462 Roanoke Road in Daleville. Lieutenant Jeff Stritesky reports a suspect entered the store and produced a handgun, then demanded money. The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The offender is described as a slender black male, in his twenties, 6 foot tall, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, grey jeans and a black hat. Stritesky said this is an ongoing investigation, and any information can be submitted to botetourtsheriff.com or by calling (540) 928-2200.