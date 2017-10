A ceremonial Amtrak train will arrive today in Roanoke, marking the return of passenger rail service tomorrow after an 18-year absence. Area tourism and civic leaders say it’s a big plus for the Roanoke region’s future. Amtrak will conduct train tours today from 1:30 until 3:00 at the new downtown rail platform. The first departure is set for 6:19 am tomorrow. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

10-30 Amtrak Arrival Wrap2-WEB