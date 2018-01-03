Another house fire in Buchanan results in a total loss

(Botetourt County Release) At approximately 12:15 a.m., the Botetourt Emergency Communications Center received reports of a home on fire in the 8000 block of Springwood Road in Buchanan. Crews from multiple fire and EMS stations throughout Botetourt County were dispatched to the home. Upon arrival of initial units, the home was reported to be heavily involved in fire. The occupant of the home was able to safely exit prior to the arrival of fire department personnel. Crews operated on scene until around 3:00 a.m. The resident was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and the American Red Cross has been called to assist. The home was a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.