There is no more room for large dogs — and least not for the moment — at the center that takes in most of the Roanoke Valley’s stray dogs and cats. Officials hope more adoptions can ease the crowding and avoid putting more animals down, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection takes in strays from Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Vinton and Botetourt County.