Amtrak shows off new seats at Roanoke exhibit

From Amtrak: WASHINGTON – Amtrak and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge have teamed up to offer a new display at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Visitor Center. Amtrak invites the public to view a display of newly-refreshed seats that have been installed on Business and Coach Class cars operating in the Northeast. The crisp, new interior seats are now on the Northeast Regional that provides daily service to Roanoke, Va. This upgrade is part of Amtrak project to overhaul its Amfleet I train interiors on more than a dozen popular services operating in the Northeast and Midwest. The result will be a modern and comfortable experience for customers. During the next few months, more than 450 coaches will undergo a series of improvements including installation of brand new seat cushions, carpeting, LED lighting, flooring and refreshed restrooms.

WHAT: Free tour of Amfleet I newly-refreshed seats.

WHERE: Virginia’s Blue Ridge Visitor Center, 101 Shenandoah Ave., NE., Roanoke, Va.

WHEN: The visitor center is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.