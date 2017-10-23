Amber Alert Cancelled: Missing Chesterfield County 3-year old found safe

MISSING: Cayden Thomas Merchant

Gender: male

Race: Black

Approx. Age: 3 YR.

Height: 2 feet 00 inches

Weight: 29 Lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Date and Time of Abduction: Oct 23, 2017 06:30 PM

Circumstances: Child was last seen at 9124 Germont Ave, N. Chesterfield, Virginia. Child was last seen wearing a White flannel with orange and grey stripes Button up shirt.

Additional Significant Identifiers or Conditions of Child: scar on left side of head above eyebrow, scar on left side of nose and scar on right shin

ABDUCTOR:James Benjamin King Black male, 5 feet 01 inches, 130 Lbs, short afro Black hair, brown eyes, wearing black with dead pool insignia t-shirt shirt, light blue jeans pants.

May be traveling in a 2016 Elantra Hyundai , Red , Virginia tag XWS-1828. towards Petersburg, VA.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Chesterfield PD at 1-804-748-1251 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.