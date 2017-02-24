UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled

UPDATE From State Police: The girl has been located in Pennsylvania, and the Amber Alert is cancelled.

PREVIOUSLY: Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert for a child abduction on behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department in Bridgeport, Connecticut ON 02/24/2017 at 02:45 AM. The Bridgeport Police Department is looking for Aylin Sofia Hernandez, White/Hispanic, female, age 6 years old, height 4 feet 00 inches, weight 55 lbs, with Brown eyes and Black hair. The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen 69 Greenwood St, Bridgeport, CT. The child is likely abducted by Oscar Hernandez, White, male, AGE 39 years old, height 5 feet 08 inches, weight 180 lbs, with Brown eyes and Black hair. The Vehicle Registration is Connecticut tag #AG91925, a 2017 Silver Hyundai Sonata, Possibly Traveling South . Please contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203)576-7671 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).