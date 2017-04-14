Amber Alert
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT: Portsmouth Police Department at 1-757-393-5300 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.
MISSING CHILD 1:
Dominique Eugene Jarvis
Gender : male
Race : Black
Date of Birth : 03/23/2012
Height : 2 feet 10 inches
Weight : 32 Lbs
Hair: 4 braids brown
Eyes: brown
Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 14, 2017 08:54 AM
Circumstances: Child was last seen at 1100 Carrington Crescent, Portsmouth, Virginia. Child was last seen wearing a blue/red shirt.
MISSING CHILD 2:
Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis
Gender : male
Race : Black
Date of Birth : 05/30/2015
Height : 2 feet 06 inches
Weight : 30 Lbs
Hair: braided brown
Eyes: brown
Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 14, 2017 08:54 AM
Circumstances:
Child was last seen at 1100 Carrington Crescent, Portsmouth, Virginia.
ABDUCTOR:
Asia Dominique Jarvis
Black female, 5 feet 08 inches, 215 Lbs, bro hair, bro eyes. Abductor claimed to shoot the children if the father did not provide her with money. Unknown on weapon type.
ABDUCTOR PHOTOGRAPH
May be traveling in possibly a patriot Jeep , Black , Unknown tag.
P.S. Asia D. Jarvis has made threats to kill both children.