Amazon to build new distribution center in Frederick County

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Amazon plans to build a new 1 million-square foot warehouse and distribution center in Frederick County.Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office announced this week that the new project will create 1,000 new jobs.The company already has a heavy presence in Virginia and has been a major driver in the growth of solar energy in the state.McAuliffe’s office said Virginia beat out West Virginia to land the project and Amazon will be eligible for a variety of state financial incentives.