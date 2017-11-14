Almost three years into job, Roanoke airport director still works for top goal

The Director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is nearing three years on the job, and while one of Timothy Bradshaw’s main goals remains unfulfilled, he says this is a marathon effort, not a sprint. The top goal remain Dallas, already a top-five destination for Roanoke air travelers. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

11-14 Roanoke Air Service Wrap-WEB

Bradshaw spoke live Monday on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

11-13 Bradshaw LIve-WEB