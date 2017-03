The YMCA of Roanoke Valley plans to break ground for its new Botetourt center by this September, and ahead of that, it has opened a campaign fund-raising office in Daleville. The goal is to raise more than $9 million for the new Y Center in Daleville, with groundbreaking currently scheduled by late summer. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

