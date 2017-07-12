AC repair contractors they tell workers not to overdo it — especially inside attics

This is a busy time for air conditioning contractors — but also one when they must keep their employees’ well-being in mind. It’s hot enough for repair technicians outside, but inside attics, it can be much worse. W.C. Butler Heating and Air tells crews to hydrate and take rest breaks. And in attics, they will sometimes bring in two techs to rotate in temperatures that can top 130 degrees. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

