A second sheet of ice in the valley will return to Lancerlot in Vinton

A company called Penalty Box Partners has purchased the Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton and will reinstall the ice there. Returning a second sheet of dedicated ice to the valley has long been on the radar screen since The Ice Station closed. It also allows the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and the Virginia Tech club hockey team to have more practice ice time. Penalty Box Sports will invest$2 million in reinstalling the ice; it will be the fall of 2018 before it is open. “The availability of a second sheet of ice within the region is critical to the success of the franchise and the growth of the sport at the youth level,” said Rail Yard Dawgs team president Bob McGinn.