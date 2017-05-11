70 hopefuls apply for Roanoke City Manager’s job

May 11th, 2017 | Written by:

Sherman Lea

The application submission process for Roanoke City manager closed last Friday – and about 70 people from around the country expressed an interest in succeeding Chris Morrill. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says the subject will come up at Monday’s City Council meeting. You can hear – and see – a complete conversation with the mayor on our website, Facebook and the WFIR “app.”  Lea was live in the WFIR studio this morning talking about the next step:

5-11 Lea-Cty Mgr-WEB

Click below to hear our complete conversation with Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea:

Sherman Lea 5-11-WEB

NASCAR on WFIR

