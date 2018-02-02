Denton: as GOP wraps up retreat, divisive DC still looms

February 2nd, 2018 | Written by:

Virginia Tech photo

Republican members of Congress wrap up their retreat today at the Greenbrier, completing a week that included President Trump’s State of the Union address. Immigration still appears to be a major stumbling block in Congress, and Virginia Tech Political Science Professor Bob Denton says despite President Trump’s call to craft an immigration compromise, the underlying climate in Washington remains historically divisive. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

02-02 Denton_GOP Wrap1-WEB

 

 

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test