Griffith: Taxpayers in all income brackets will benefit from tax reform

9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith says critics of the proposed tax reform bill may be right in saying wealthy taxpayers will benefit from it — but only because every Americans will benefit. And barring a surprising conference committee report, he expects to vote for it. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

Griffith’s comments came during a live conversation Monday morning on WFIR. Here is the full conversation:

