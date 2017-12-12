Griffith: Taxpayers in all income brackets will benefit from tax reform

December 12th, 2017 | Written by:

Rep. Morgan Griffith

9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith says critics of the proposed tax reform bill may be right in saying wealthy taxpayers will benefit from it — but only because every Americans will benefit. And barring a surprising conference committee report, he expects to vote for it. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

12-12 Griffith-Tax Reform Wrap2-WEB

Griffith’s comments came during a live conversation Monday morning on WFIR. Here is the full conversation:

12-11 Griffith Live-WEB

