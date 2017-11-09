Corey Stewart: Gillespie also responsible for GOP House of Delegates losses

Republican Corey Stewart says the Ed Gillespie campaign is responsible not only for the party’s defeat in statewide races this week but for the loss of many House of Delegates seats as well. Stewart narrowly lost the Republican nomination for governor to Ed Gillespie in June, and he has already announced his candidacy to challenge Democratic Senator Tim Kaine in 2018. Stewart spoke live today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is our question regarding the Republican loss of 16 House of Delegates seats and his response:

11-09 Stewart-HOD_WEB

Here is the full conversation:

11-09 Corey Stewart Live-WEB