Some changes are on the way for the Mega Millions multi-state lottery game. Starting Saturday, a normal ticket doubles in price to two dollars. Virginia Lottery officials say it answers repeated calls from players for bigger jackpots. Like Powerball, the minimum Mega Millions jackpot will now be $40 million. And as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, there will be a new way you can play:

10-27 Mega Millions Wrap1-WEB