Bikes, Beer & Brains: unofficial slogan for region now a marketing tool

October 23rd, 2017 | Written by:

Roanoke-area tourism officials have come up with an unofficial slogan of sorts for Virginia’s Blue Ridge: Bikes, Beer and Brains. Now they’re putting it on t-shirts, and the first 200 are due in today at the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge offices. The slogan notes Roanoke’s growth as a center for mountain biking, breweries and high-tech, research and medical jobs. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

10-23 Bikes Beer Brains Wrap-WEB-WEB

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard talked about this and other tourism-related subject live Friday on The Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

10-20 Landon Howard Live-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test