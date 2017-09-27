A Sheetz without gas pumps? They test attracting millennials with college-area cafes

One of the region’s most visible gasoline dealers is looking ahead to the day when hybrid and electric vehicles may sharply reduce the demand for gas. The latest test run of sorts is about to open in Charlottesville — without any pumps, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

The Sheetz cafe in Charlottesville will be the company’s fourth.  The first was near West Virginia University in Morgantown. The company has since added two others in State College and Indiana, Pa.

