“Lifetime” pet licenses: cities and counties now have the option to offer them

A law that just took effect this month permits cities and counties to offer “lifetime” pet licenses, but there is no requirement that they do so. It means that municipalities must now decide whether to consider lifetime licenses, which have a maximum fee of 50 dollars. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, Roanoke County will be among the counties that at least look into the option:

HB 1477 allows local governments to provide lifetime licenses for cats and dogs for a maximum fee of $50. (The cost of an annual pet license will remain at up to $10.) The lifetime license will be valid if the animal’s owner continues to reside in the locality and keeps up the animal’s rabies vaccinations. If an animal’s tag is lost, destroyed or stolen, the legislation sets a $1 fee for getting a duplicate tag. Guide dogs or service dogs that serve disabled people are exempt.