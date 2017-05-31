Quadreplegic refuses to accept “can’t” and hikes parts of Appalachian Trail

A college professor is hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail right now — with a lot of help from people who share her vision and mission. Jacqui Lowman is a quadraplegic, going along portions of the trail with the help of volunteers and special equipment that lets her be carried. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, she wants others to believe that no challenge is impossible to overcome.

05-31 Beyond Limits Wrap1-WEB

Click here for the Beyond Limits non-profit organization that Jacqui Lowman founded.