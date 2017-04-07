Roanoke PD will “Help Save the Next Girl” with new decals

The Roanoke City Police Department now has a patrol car featuring “Help Save the Next Girl” decals – the program created by Roanoker Gil Harrington after the murder of her daughter Morgan. “Help Save the Next Girl” is focused on teaching young women to be more street-smart. There are now more than 50 chapters around the country. Another Roanoke City patrol car features decals related to the dangers of human trafficking. Sgt. Jennifer Boswell was there when the patrol car made its official debut this morning:

