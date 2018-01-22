4 year old surprised with special bike by Q99/Bojangle’s

Our sister station Q99 teams up with local Bojangles franchise owner Stan Seymour for the “3 wishes” program and today they surprised 4-year old Meg Burrow with an “adaptive tricycle” that will allow her to ride a bike like her two sisters and parents – overcoming her cerebral palsy. Meredith Burrow is Meg’s mother. She wrote an essay about daughter’s condition – and her wish for a bike – for the “Q99-Bojangles 3 Wishes” program. She says the special pink tricycle will also help strengthen Meg’s legs – and calls her “the happiest kid in the world.”

