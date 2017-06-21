21 sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register

A city park established for African Americans during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation is one of 21 new additions to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources says Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton was founded in 1946 as a regional facility for African Americans during the era of segregation. It included a swimming pool and a park that attracted thousands of people from nearby communities. Montgomery Hall Park was integrated in 1969. Other additions to the landmarks register include Lynchburg College’s Hopwood Hall and four rural properties in Halifax County. The department will now send the sites to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. USS FORD Navy: USS Ford will officially join the fleet next month.