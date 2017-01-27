Virginia Tech to mark 10 years after deadly campus shooting

January 27th, 2017 | Written by:

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia Tech says the 10th anniversary of the shooting on its campus that killed 32 people will be marked with three days of events.The school says in a statement that events and tributes will culminate on April 16, the shooting’s tenth anniversary.The school says that on April 14, a campus arts center will host a “Performance in Remembrance” with student performers including a wind ensemble, choirs and dancers.On April 15, the school will host the eighth annual 3.2-mile “Run in Remembrance.” A community picnic will follow.On April 16, there will be a ceremony recognizing the students and faculty who died. A moment of silence and a candlelight vigil will also be part of the day.A student opened fire on campus in 2007, killing students and faculty before killing himself.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test