Virginia Senate votes to increase larceny threshold

January 27th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would increase the threshold of what is considered a felony larceny.The bill the chamber passed Thursday would increase the amount from $200 to $500.Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe proposed the change before the session started. The governor said at the time that Virginia’s felony larceny threshold had been set in 1980 and was the lowest in the country.A similar bill passed the full Senate in 2016 but was killed in a House committee.Proponents say raising the threshold would save taxpayers’ money because of fewer people incarcerated for larceny. Supporters of the high threshold say the strict law prevents theft.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test