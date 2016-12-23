Virginia man charged with trying to aid Islamic State group

December 23rd, 2016

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) – A Virginia man has been charged with attempting to help the Islamic State group buy weapons and ammunition.The U.S. Attorney’s Office for eastern Virginia said in a statement Thursday that 26-year-old Lionel Nelson Williams of Suffolk was arrested Wednesday.Charging documents state Williams sent money to someone working with the FBI whom he believed was collecting money for the group and also expressed his support for the organization on Facebook.The statement said Williams ordered an AK-47 assault rifle from an online gun dealer a day after the terrorist attacks in San Bernardino, California, in 2015. It also said an AK-47 and a handgun were recovered from his home.U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Joshua Stueve said Williams lacked an attorney at his initial court appearance yesterday.

