Virginia House passes proof-of-citizenship voting bill

February 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates has passed legislation to require proof of U.S. citizenship before registering to vote in state and local elections.News outlets report that the GOP-sponsored bill passed Wednesday on a 64-33 vote along party lines.The bill would require state registrars to ask for proof of citizenship, instead of just a photo ID. Citizenship tests are not allowed in federal elections.Citizenship could be proved with a birth certificate, passport, or other record accepted under federal law.If the bill passes the Senate, it would likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has emphasized voting accessibility.Republicans say the bill would preserve the integrity of the voting process, while Democrats have argued that the bill could keep eligible voters away from the polls.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test