Va. judge blocks order to detain green card holders

January 30th, 2017 | Written by:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A federal judge in Virginia issued a temporary restraining order that for one week will block green card holders arriving at Dulles International Airport from being removed from the country.The order, issued Saturday by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, also says that anyone detained at the airport should have access to a lawyer.The motion was filed by the Legal Aid Justice Center on behalf of more than 50 permanent residents detained at Dulles on Saturday.The order came shortly after a judge in New York granted a temporary stay
preventing refugees entering the United States from being deported.President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and blocking entry by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test