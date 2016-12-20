UVa medical center hit with penalty over infections, deaths

December 20th, 2016 | Written by:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The federal government is penalizing the University of Virginia Medical Center for high rates of hospital-acquired infections and other medical complications for the third consecutive year.The Daily Progress reports that government data says UVa had higher-than-average rates of deaths from surgical complications from 2013 to 2015. It also had a higher-than-average rate of a certain infection that happens when antibiotics kill helpful bacteria in the intestine.The paper says that as a result, the medical center will be hit with an estimated $1.8 million in reductions to Medicaid reimbursements this fiscal year.Dr. Tracey Hoke, the chief of quality and performance improvement at UVa, said Monday that the government data no longer reflects UVa’s safety record.The hospital provided newer, internal data it says show a safety improvement.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Washington Redskins on WFIR
Next Game: Sunday, Dec 24 vs Chicago Bears
Pregame at 12:00 PM. Kickoff at 1:00 PM






UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test