US attorney for Western District of Virginia resigning

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia is stepping down.U.S. Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr. said in a statement Tuesday that he will resign early next month. He says he will be returning to private practice.Fishwick has served as the top prosecutor for Virginia’s Western District since December 2015.He says in a statement that being U.S. attorney has been the “greatest honor” of his career.Among other things, Fishwick’s office prosecuted the gang convicted of kidnapping and killing Waynesboro Reserve Police Capt. Kevin Quick.First Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Mountcastle will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the district until President-elect Donald Trump picks his replacement.