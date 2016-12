A 17-year-old girl is missing. Sarabeth Hammond was last seen around 6-pm yesterday when she dropped someone off on Brambleton Avenue. A family friend says he believes she headed back to her mother’s home in southwest Roanoke County. He also says Hammond likes to drive back roads in the area. Hammond drives a White 2016 Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates – she lived in New York and was to head back there soon