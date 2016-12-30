Update: no search of missing teen found on Bent Mountain

Roanoke County Police, Virginia State Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reported this afternoon that they would conduct a search of the Bent Mountain area in Roanoke County as they look for missing teen Sarabeth Hammond – that after cell phone analysis the agencies helped define a two-mile search area across Bent Mountain. A county police department spokesperson now says however that no trace of Hammond was found during that search. Hammond was last seen driving a White 20-15 Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates. She is 5’4 tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.