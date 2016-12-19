Troopers find nine pounds of marijuana inside vehicle they pursued in Roanoke

From Virginia State Police: SALEM, Va. – Following a pursuit in the City of Roanoke Sunday night, Virginia State Police have seized crack cocaine, marijuana and cash from the suspect vehicle and are asking for the public’s assistance with finding the driver of the pursuit vehicle. The incident began at approximately 9:34 p.m., Sunday (Dec 18), when Virginia State Police Senior Trooper G.D. Chafin attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban for speeding while traveling south on Interstate 581 in the City of Roanoke. The driver of the 2001 Suburban refused to stop and sped away reaching speeds of up to 110 mph in the posted 55 mph zone. A pursuit was initiated. During the course of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle exited I-581 at Orange Avenue, at which time the Trooper terminated the pursuit. The SUV continued on and moments later struck five unoccupied, parked vehicles near the intersection of Orange Avenue and 11th Street. The driver then fled the scene on foot. When the trooper pulled up to the crash site, he found the SUV unoccupied, but with the keys still in the ignition and engine running. A search of the crashed, abandoned Suburban netted a seizure of 9 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine and $2,300 dollars in cash. Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500 or on a cell phone at #77 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.