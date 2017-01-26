Suspect charged for more than a dozen Vinton vehicle break-ins

A Vinton man faces multiple charges for allegedly breaking in to more than a dozen vehicles two nights ago in the Mountain View Road area. 18-year-old old Hunter Hall was nabbed after a foot chase yesterday morning. Police say officers were able to find several items reported stolen in those break-ins. Hall faces more than two dozen charges in all, and police say he is jailed without bond.

(Continue reading for the Vinton Police news release.)

Vinton, VA – The Vinton Police Department has secured twenty-five criminal warrants on 18 year old Hunter Dylan Hall after an incident involving break-ins to numerous vehicles in a neighborhood off Mountain View Road in the Town of Vinton.

Vinton Police started receiving reports of larcenies from unlocked vehicles at approximately 6:45 AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. During the course of the investigation, a Vinton Police Officer observed a white, male subject on Meadows Road acting suspiciously. When the officer attempted to speak with the subject, the subject fled on foot. Vinton police officers quickly formed a perimeter, thus securing the area.

The subject was then observed running through Goode Park, behind Food Lion in Roanoke County. Vinton Police Officers subsequently apprehended Hunter Hall after a foot pursuit. In the area where Hall was taken into custody, a firearm was located submerged in a creek. The firearm was reported stolen from one of the vehicle break-ins that had been reported earlier in the day. With the assistance of a Virginia State Police tracking K9 team, several other items from the larcenies were located in the 1700 block of Meadows Road. Hunter Hall has been charged with 14 counts of breaking into vehicles, 10 counts of larceny and one count of Grand Larceny for stealing a firearm. Hall was also found to have two outstanding felony warrants for Threatening to Burn a Dwelling and Property Damage, along with one outstanding warrant for Failing to Appear in Court. Hunter Hall is currently being held, without bond, in the Roanoke County Jail. Mr. Hall’s Last known address was in the Town of Vinton.