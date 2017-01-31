Starr Hill to open pilot brewery and tasting room in Roanoke

January 31st, 2017 | Written by:

A Charlottesville area craft brewery will open a tasting room and pilot brewery this year in Roanoke, one that will serve in part as a testing room for its new beers. Starr Hill is one of Virginia’s original craft brewers. The Starr Hill pilot brewery will open its Roanoke location at The Bridges, which is near the Virginia Tech-Carilion medical complex along Jefferson Street. The opening is scheduled for September. Robbie O’Kane is the brewmaster:

Play/Download News Clip

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test