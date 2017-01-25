Smoking materials blamed for Roanoke apartment fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS officials say smoking materials started today’s apartment building fire on the 500-block of Walnut Avenue Southeast. One person was inside at the time and got out safely; six people in all were evacuated. Fire damage was contained to one apartment. The loss is estimated at $50,000.

(Continue reading for the Roanoke Fire-EMS news release.)

From Roanoke Fire-EMS: Crews responded to an apartment fire in the 500 block of Walnut Ave., SE at Walnut Knoll Apartments on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. The call was received in the E-911 Center at approximately 9:26am and was under control by 9:57am. 6 people were evacuated from the complex. One person was in the apartment where the fire started. They escaped without injuries. The fire started in the bedroom of a first floor apartment and was contained to that apartment. Several residents have been displaced. They are staying with family or friends at this time. The cause of the fire was smoking materials. Damage estimates are approximately $50,000.