Roanoker helping with Mt Regis Center donation drive

January 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

Chris Cobb is a Roanoker who wanted to help out after the Friday night fire that heavily damaged the Mount Regis Center in Salem – an in-patient facility for those recovering from drug and alcohol abuse –  so he is collecting clothing for residents that have now been moved to other locations for the meantime. Cobb, an artist by trade – says clothing and casual shoes – especially for men perhaps – is needed. Donations can be dropped off between now and Thursday at Bethel Baptist Church on South Colorado Street in Salem – or contact Cobb via Facebook at “Christopher Cobb” and he will arrange a pick-up:

