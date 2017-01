A long-time Roanoke radio veteran has died. Bart Prater was a prominent disc jockey for years at WROV AM and later at K92 FM. Prater received national recognition for his work. David Lee Michaels worked alongside him at K92:

In more recent years, Prater worked behind the scenes for WVTF public radio before retiring. He died last night in his sleep. Funeral arrangements are not yet complete.

