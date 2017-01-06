Roanoke Police searching for suspect in shooting

From Roanoke Police Department: Roanoke Police Detectives have obtained warrants for the suspect. His name is Isiah Jahad Surles, age 21, of Roanoke. He is 5’3″ and 140 lbs. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Surles is charged with two counts of malicious wounding , use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied home. All those charges relate to the incident Tuesday at the residence on 13th Street SW.