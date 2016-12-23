Rhode Island man charged with soliciting 11-year-old Bedford Co. girl over internet

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s office: Paulo B. Tomas age 45, of Cumberland, Rhode Island was arrested by Rhode Island State Police on this date on charges related to a Child Sexual Exploitation investigation in Bedford County, Va. Tomas was being investigated by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force. Tomas solicited an 11-year-old female in Bedford County via the Internet. The child notified her mother who contacted authorities. The Rhode Island State Police executed a search warrant on the residence of Tomas based on Bedford’s investigation. Child pornography was located at the residence of Tomas. Tomas is being held without bail in Rhode Island awaiting extradition to Bedford County for prosecution. Tomas is charged with the following in Bedford County: Two counts of taking indecent liberties with child. Thirteen counts of the use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children. Seven counts of Production / distribution of child pornography. Rhode Island State Police have also charged Tomas with Possession of Child Pornography.