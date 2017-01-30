Republican candidate for Governor Denver Riggelman on WFIR today

Speaking live on WFIR this morning, Republican candidate for Governor Denver Riggelman – one of four vying for the GOP nomination in June – said he supports the temporary ban on immigrants from 7 majority Muslim countries put in place by President Trump. The former National Security Agency and Air Force Intelligence officer suspects the Trump administration may have enacted the immigration “pause” via Executive Order in part to put a new database vetting system in place. Hear our complete conversation with Denver Riggelman below:

