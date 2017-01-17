Regional Partnership debuts Accelerate 2022

The Roanoke Regional Partnership has launched its newest 5-year plan to bring economic development to the next level – a $3.3 million public-private campaign called “Accelerate 2022.” Beth Doughty is the Partnership’s executive director. She says first and foremost is a focus on retaining and attracting talented people to the region. 8 localities and more than 200 businesses are supporting “Accelerate 2022” – which has also set goals for new jobs and investment levels:

