Rail Yard Dawgs Coach Sam Ftorek talks about momentum after a win

Before they break for the Christmas holiday the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road tonight to play the Knoxville Ice Bears – a team they have not beaten yet. Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek will go to the videotape for motivation – including a recent close loss to Knoxville. Roanoke’s home ice win last Saturday against Fayetteville snapped an 8-game losing streak. The Rail Yard Dawgs are home again next weekend for two games. Click below to hear Sam Ftorek’s recent conversation with WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Play/Download News Clip

