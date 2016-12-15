POLL: Obama gets highest grade ever; voters optimistic on Trump but divided over flag burning

Virginia voters approve of the job President Barack Obama is doing, 59 – 38 percent according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released this morning. It shows President-Elect Donald Trump has a negative rating in the Commonwealth despite a positive outlook on the future. The poll also shows Virginians are divided on the issue of flag-burning as a form of political protest, as 48 percent say it should be legal and 47 percent say it should be illegal.

Click here to see full poll result