POLL: Obama gets highest grade ever; voters optimistic on Trump but divided over flag burning

December 15th, 2016 | Written by:

Virginia voters approve of the job President Barack Obama is doing, 59 – 38 percent according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released this morning. It shows President-Elect Donald Trump has a negative rating in the Commonwealth despite a positive outlook on the future. The poll also shows Virginians are divided on the issue of flag-burning as a form of political protest, as 48 percent say it should be legal and 47 percent say it should be illegal.

 

