Police: store clerk fights off robbery attempt

January 25th, 2017 | Written by:

From Roanoke City Police: This morning at 6:27 am officers responded to an attempted robbery at the Star Valley Mini-Mart in the 800 block of Highland Avenue SE. The suspect’s picture is attached. He was described as a white male, around 5’8″ with medium build. The suspect entered the store, pointed sunglasses at the clerk, and demanded money. The clerk was physically assaulted, but prevented the suspect from taking money from the cash register. The clerk was not seriously hurt. The suspect left on foot. No firearm was involved. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637 [Crimes]. Please start any text message with the keyword “RoanokePD:” to ensure that it’s properly sent. The investigation is ongoing.

